- Spring Hill Construction, Wendell Titus, 710 Spring Hill Rd., Traverse City
- Spring Hill Farm and Vineyard, Wendell Titus, 710 Spring Hill Rd., Traverse City
- Robert Ben Begley Architect, Robert Begley, 15419 Dunn Drive, Traverse City
- Flavor for Life, Rebecca Holmes and Marshall Holmes, 2102 W. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Shooting Star Entertainment, Pamela Thompson, 4328 Sugar Maple Drive, Traverse City
- Miscellaneous Outdoor Services, James Werth, 340 S. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Custom Covers, Michael Freeman, 918 Holly St., Traverse City
- Joel Beckham Services, Joel Beckham, 2464 M-37, Traverse City
- Road Side Markets (The), Joel Beckham, 2464 M-37, Traverse City
- Dragonfly Tree Service, Edward Phifer and Renee Cilke, 5946 Dover Lane, Traverse City
- LA Nails, Cuong Nguyen, 2508 Crossing Circle, Suite B, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Mobile Home, Chris Kozacek, 517 Webster St., Traverse City
- Vacation Traverse City, Chris Kozacek, 517 Webster St., Traverse City
- Lady Shutterbug @ Your Service, Barbara Hutchinson, 537 Monroe St., Traverse City
