- Tranquil Bay Yoga, Gwendolyn Kuea, 12935 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Traverse City
- FavoriteJewelry.com, Jaclin Dunne and James Dunne, 3946 Park Lane, Traverse City
- Lacuna Painting, Justin Czamanske, 1625 State St., Grawn
- Hannah Legacy Group, Steve Wilkerson, 827 S. West Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Potpourri Gifts, Zachary Stites, 3200 South Airport Road West, Traverse City
- Pintora Hair Design, Mark Postoian, 13730 South West Bay Shore Drive, Traverse City
- J.D. Construction, Jacob Dean, 10332 Marshall Lane, Traverse City
- Musketeer Painting, James Albrecht, 3981 Park Lane St., Traverse City
- Precision Imaging, Kyle Burke, 8259 East Old M-72, Williamsburg
- Grand Opening, Jason Schaub and Kimberly Schaub, 9790 S. M-37, Buckley
- Consolidated Maintenance, Niles Breithaupt, 2726 Hammer Road, Kingsley
- Damon’s ATM Service, Damon Wilkes, 3155 Keystone Road North, Traverse City
- BGD Services, Brandon Diller, 5399 Sparling Road, Kingsley
- Mobile Marine Solutions, Tim Schweifler, 525 Hastings St., Traverse City
- GL Construction, Gwinnon Lord, 9716 Echo Valley Drive, Traverse City
- Sterling Commercial Cleaning, Richard Pittman, 6068 Sterling Road, Traverse City
- R. Wolf Construction, Robert Wolf, 4351 Blair Townhall Road, Traverse City
- Bags for Sale, David Lopez II, 9822 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Initial It, Sheila Lowe, 2896 Concord St., Traverse City
- Blazing Star Services, Alicia Hagen, 7453 Sullivan Road, Grawn
- Cool Reins, Kelly Lemcool, 4677 Norton Road, Grawn
- Moon Graphics & Design, Marci Moon, 8016 Maple Leaf Drive, Traverse City
- Murchie’s Drywall, Eric Murchie, 272 Farm Lane, Traverse City
- Wellness Matters, Brenda Tobin, 8040 M-113 East, Fife Lake
- Wilson Family Partnership, Leslie Tone, Mark Wilson, Lisa Johnson and Lynn Cummings, 5294 Scout Camp Road, Traverse City
- Networks Northwest, Northwest Michigan Council of Government, 600 E. Front St., Suite 104, P.O. Box 506, Traverse City
- Barbara’s Food Creations, Barbara McCullen, 458 Highview Road, Traverse City
- TC Green Clean Services, Joy Kaipio, 5538 Golfview Court, P.O. Box 163, Acme
- Illuminate Cleaning, Nancy Perry, 612 Wadsworth St., Traverse City
- It’s Sew Ewe, Tracie Herkner, 11477 Richardson Road, Traverse City
- Robert’s Handyman Service, Robert Ream, 4712 Sandtrap Drive, Traverse City
- Down by the Bay Creative Event Rentals, Summer Cochrane, 2020 Chippewa St., Traverse City
- Foot of the Bay Properties, Louis Smith and Karen Smith, 603 Bay Street, Traverse City
