- Tracy Elliott Trust, Tracy Elliott, 853 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Cutthroat Press, Joe Evancho, 4050 Wyatt Road, Traverse City
- Allcoat Painting and Drywall, Robert Frankeberger and Julie Shafer, 3011 N. Garfield, Lot 48, Traverse City
- Lakeside Services, Shawn Breaugh, 10712 Wildwood Road, Interlochen
- Rials Construction, Bradley Rial, 4122 Blair Town Hall Road, Traverse City
- Cleaners (The), Heather McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
- Piney Woods Quilting, Kathleen Trudeau-Gee, 6442 M-72 East, Williamsburg
- Bizzy Beez Cleaning Service, Stacey Bisbee, 3242 S. M-37, Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.