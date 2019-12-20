  • Tracy Elliott Trust, Tracy Elliott, 853 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Cutthroat Press, Joe Evancho, 4050 Wyatt Road, Traverse City
  • Allcoat Painting and Drywall, Robert Frankeberger and Julie Shafer, 3011 N. Garfield, Lot 48, Traverse City
  • Lakeside Services, Shawn Breaugh, 10712 Wildwood Road, Interlochen
  • Rials Construction, Bradley Rial, 4122 Blair Town Hall Road, Traverse City
  • Cleaners (The), Heather McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
  • Piney Woods Quilting, Kathleen Trudeau-Gee, 6442 M-72 East, Williamsburg
  • Bizzy Beez Cleaning Service, Stacey Bisbee, 3242 S. M-37, Traverse City

