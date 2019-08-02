  • Wilson Family Partnership, Leslie Tone, Mark Wilson, Lisa Johnson and Lynn Cummings, 5294 Scout Camp Rd., Traverse City
  • Showtime Xtreme, Samuel Worden, 1620 Round Lake Rd., Interlochen
  • Triad Construction, Phillip Wolinski, 16981 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • New Beginnings Construction, Brenden Ramsey, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
  • A+ Superior Construction, Joseph Farr, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
  • RRL Creative, Roxanne Scrivener, 8917 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Cherry (Pit) Pax, Merrily Bauer, 8927 Crockett Rd., Williamsburg
  • Spring Hollow Farm, Richard Jelenek, 6980 Zue Rd., Buckley
  • MP Concrete, Mike Pilon, 1095 S. West Silver Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Creative Edge Landscaping, Nathan Lodge, 502 W. 7th St., Traverse City
  • Roseridge Gardens, Jessica Day, 13286 Center Rd., Traverse City
  • Patricia Steele Author, Patricia Steele, 10239 Harmony Drive, Interlochen
  • Turn Key Services, Jon Weinert, 6236 U.S. Highway 31, Apartment C, Grawn
  • Northern Michigan Trim, Chad Horton, 5283 Blair Townhall Rd., Grawn
  • Mikula Heating, Frank Mikula, 1777 Vanderlip Rd., Traverse City
  • Durable Fence, Rick Patton, 316 Highview Rd., Traverse City
  • Brandon’s Brand, Brandon Hilborn, 2732 Ray Blvd., Traverse City

Tags