- Wilson Family Partnership, Leslie Tone, Mark Wilson, Lisa Johnson and Lynn Cummings, 5294 Scout Camp Rd., Traverse City
- Showtime Xtreme, Samuel Worden, 1620 Round Lake Rd., Interlochen
- Triad Construction, Phillip Wolinski, 16981 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- New Beginnings Construction, Brenden Ramsey, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
- A+ Superior Construction, Joseph Farr, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
- RRL Creative, Roxanne Scrivener, 8917 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Cherry (Pit) Pax, Merrily Bauer, 8927 Crockett Rd., Williamsburg
- Spring Hollow Farm, Richard Jelenek, 6980 Zue Rd., Buckley
- MP Concrete, Mike Pilon, 1095 S. West Silver Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Creative Edge Landscaping, Nathan Lodge, 502 W. 7th St., Traverse City
- Roseridge Gardens, Jessica Day, 13286 Center Rd., Traverse City
- Patricia Steele Author, Patricia Steele, 10239 Harmony Drive, Interlochen
- Turn Key Services, Jon Weinert, 6236 U.S. Highway 31, Apartment C, Grawn
- Northern Michigan Trim, Chad Horton, 5283 Blair Townhall Rd., Grawn
- Mikula Heating, Frank Mikula, 1777 Vanderlip Rd., Traverse City
- Durable Fence, Rick Patton, 316 Highview Rd., Traverse City
- Brandon’s Brand, Brandon Hilborn, 2732 Ray Blvd., Traverse City
