- East LA Woodworking, Dirk Sawusch, 10741 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Dugan Affordable Housing, Kathleen Dugan, 935 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Mildred and Mary, Marla Courtney, 1645 Melody Lane, Interlochen
- Affordable Roadside, Raymond Leavitt, Sr., 4577 Luann Lane, Traverse City
- Catherine’s Dreams, Kathleen Dugan, 935 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Jeffery D. Weekly & Associates, Jeffery Weekly, 12335 Center Road, Traverse City
- Lake Michigan Rentals, Ashlee Trainer, 3114 County Road 633, Grawn
- By Kristin, Kristin Fehrman, 1627 Bay Hill Terrace, Traverse City
- TC Home Maintenance & Repair, Greg Honeman, 228 E. Bay Blvd. North, Traverse City
- CMA Field Services, Candice Austin, 1138 Townhouse Lane, Traverse City
- Albrecht Custom Welding, Walter Albrecht, 8100 Albrecht Rd., Karlin
- Tour Way Cleaning and Home Maintenance, Lesley Valentine, 630 Cottageview Drive, Apartment 4C, Traverse City
- Kim’s Caribbean Treasures, Kim Lancewicz, 934 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
