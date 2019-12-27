- Kathryn Christian Music, Kathryn Christian, 9065 O’Dell Road, Williamsburg
- Payroll & Accounting Solutions, Kathleen Kaminski, 4300 Northridge Drive, Traverse City
- Kirchner Cabins, Chad Kirchner, 209 W. 10th St., No. 2, Traverse City
- Superior System Solutions, Steven Starlin, 302 Madison Ave., Kingsley
- Cindy’s Alterations, Cynthia McClure, 3126 Townline Road, Traverse City
- Frog Holler Maintenance, Sean Harrand, 4284 Cedar Lake Road, Traverse City
- State of Joy, Mandora Gourdie, 955 E. Eighth St., Suite 3, Traverse City
- Accucraft, Chad Waller, 4240 Lynnwood Drive, Traverse City
- R & S Tobacco Shop, Robin Rickman, 299 U.S. 31 S., Traverse City
- Office Woods, Leah Loveless and Ryan Quigley, 4195 Sarah Lane, Traverse City
- Seek Help, Leah Loveless and Ryan Quigley, 4195 Sarah Lane, Traverse City
- Justin Clark Contracting, Justin Clark, 6632 Keffer Road, Kingsley
