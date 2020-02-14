- Nothing But Sports, Richard Bannatyne, 1130 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Triple Threat Academy, Sean Finnegan, 377 Keystone Dr., Traverse City
- I Know A Guy, Stephen Krygier, 1956 Pinehurst Trail, Traverse City
- Moxie Custom Homes, Peter Lhamon and Robert Norton, 963 W. Commerce Drive Unit A, Traverse City
- Conway Contracting, Dennis Conway, 5720 Village Drive, Traverse City
- South Arkansas Emergency Physicians LLP, Derik King and Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Gateway Emergency Physicians LLP, Kerik King and Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Rustic Farmers, Joni Marcantoni, 296 Springhill Rd., Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Welding, Brock Owen, 9321 Tillotson, Kingsley
- Boyden Construction, Christi Corteggiano, 3541 Veterans Drive, Traverse City
- H&R Property Management And Maintenance, Randy Kitzmiller, 7769 Cram Rd., Williamsburg
- Eric Wood — Author, Eric Wood, 4536 Brunson Place, Traverse City
- Water & Earth STR, Jennifer Edson, 333 E. State St. D, Traverse City
- Simply Michigan, Nicholas Ramsey, 6228 Applewood Lane, Williamsburg
- Wagon Wheel Farm, Chuck Walter and Carol Walter, 6584 Bates Rd., Williamsburg
- Grand Traverse Associates, Francis Gingras, 534 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Wooden Garden (The), Martin Tuchbaum, 10764 Wildwood Rd., Interlochen
- Pugsley Area Citizens Conservancy, Gerianne Street, 8100 Hodge Rd., Kingsley
- Jacobs Con, Jack Jacobs, 10095 Clarement St., Traverse City
- Megans Method Cleaning, Megan Nartker, 2223 Summerfield Lane, Traverse City
- Michigan Shrink, Thomas Thompson, 600 N. West Silver Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Affordable Roadside Assistance, Raymond Leavitt Sr. and Cecelia Leavitt, 4577 Luanne Lane, Traverse City
- Freshcap, Christina Beverly-Coffey, 6775 Cherrywood Dr., Kingsley,
- Zak Edwardson Contracting, Zakery Edwardson, 690 Meadow Dr., Traverse City
- Interlochen Casket Co, Janis Hall, 2340 W Railroad Ave., Interlochen
- Pugsley Area Resident’s Conservancy, Gerianne Street, 8100 Hodge Rd., Kingsley
- Karen’s Hair Design, Karen Dezelski, 1030 Hastings St., Traverse City
- Windy Knoll Farms, William Wagner and Kay Wagner, 3803 Clous Rd., Kingsley
- Workman Trees, Aaron Workman, 3569 Blair Valley Rd., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 02/14/2020
