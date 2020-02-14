  • Nothing But Sports, Richard Bannatyne, 1130 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Triple Threat Academy, Sean Finnegan, 377 Keystone Dr., Traverse City
  • I Know A Guy, Stephen Krygier, 1956 Pinehurst Trail, Traverse City
  • Moxie Custom Homes, Peter Lhamon and Robert Norton, 963 W. Commerce Drive Unit A, Traverse City
  • Conway Contracting, Dennis Conway, 5720 Village Drive, Traverse City
  • South Arkansas Emergency Physicians LLP, Derik King and Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Gateway Emergency Physicians LLP, Kerik King and Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Rustic Farmers, Joni Marcantoni, 296 Springhill Rd., Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Welding, Brock Owen, 9321 Tillotson, Kingsley
  • Boyden Construction, Christi Corteggiano, 3541 Veterans Drive, Traverse City
  • H&R Property Management And Maintenance, Randy Kitzmiller, 7769 Cram Rd., Williamsburg
  • Eric Wood — Author, Eric Wood, 4536 Brunson Place, Traverse City
  • Water & Earth STR, Jennifer Edson, 333 E. State St. D, Traverse City
  • Simply Michigan, Nicholas Ramsey, 6228 Applewood Lane, Williamsburg
  • Wagon Wheel Farm, Chuck Walter and Carol Walter, 6584 Bates Rd., Williamsburg
  • Grand Traverse Associates, Francis Gingras, 534 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Wooden Garden (The), Martin Tuchbaum, 10764 Wildwood Rd., Interlochen
  • Pugsley Area Citizens Conservancy, Gerianne Street, 8100 Hodge Rd., Kingsley
  • Jacobs Con, Jack Jacobs, 10095 Clarement St., Traverse City
  • Megans Method Cleaning, Megan Nartker, 2223 Summerfield Lane, Traverse City
  • Michigan Shrink, Thomas Thompson, 600 N. West Silver Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Affordable Roadside Assistance, Raymond Leavitt Sr. and Cecelia Leavitt, 4577 Luanne Lane, Traverse City
  • Freshcap, Christina Beverly-Coffey, 6775 Cherrywood Dr., Kingsley,
  • Zak Edwardson Contracting, Zakery Edwardson, 690 Meadow Dr., Traverse City
  • Interlochen Casket Co, Janis Hall, 2340 W Railroad Ave., Interlochen
  • Pugsley Area Resident’s Conservancy, Gerianne Street, 8100 Hodge Rd., Kingsley
  • Karen’s Hair Design, Karen Dezelski, 1030 Hastings St., Traverse City
  • Windy Knoll Farms, William Wagner and Kay Wagner, 3803 Clous Rd., Kingsley
  • Workman Trees, Aaron Workman, 3569 Blair Valley Rd., Traverse City

