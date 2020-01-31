- K & M Ranch, Kevin Bratschi and Michelle Bratschi, 9310 Bates Rd., Williamsburg
- Schrader Web Solutions, Bret Schrader, 1568 State St., P.O. Box 7, Grawn
- Northern Michigan Properties, William Ptak, 523 W. 12th St., Traverse City
- Manigold Orchards, Lois Manigold, 2876 Old Mission Rd., Traverse City
- J & P Ceramics, Patricia Franke, 3362 W. Blair Townhall Rd., Traverse City
- Provoking Prosperity, Melissa Niedzielski, 2747 Green Meadows Drive, Traverse City
- When Truth Mattered, Robert Giles, 800 Cottageview Drive #319, Traverse City
- Northwoods Carpentry, Edward Heuser, 1607 Keystone Hills Drive, Traverse City
- Swiss Miss Cleaning, Melissa Smith, 4703 Quail Court, Traverse City
- CJ’s Custom Painting, Casey Olson-Vandemark, 5227 Cecilia Lane, Traverse City
- ArtistTable, Royce Deans, 2894 Holiday Pines Rd., Traverse City
- Room for Improvement Interior Makeovers, Nannette Meyers, 2265 Church St., Mayfield
- Properties of the North, Jade Wilson, 610 Rachel Lane, Traverse City
- Traverse City Realty, Brenda Heintzelman, 4704 Moore Rd., Williamsburg
- Kingsley Travel Baseball 2026, Adam Marsh, 4091 Marsh Rd., Kingsley
- A-1 Services, Laura Melton, 4485 Vance Rd., Traverse City
