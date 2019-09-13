  • Kelly Home Maintenance, Adam Kelly, 2441 Gary Rd., Traverse City
  • Don Elliott Sand & Gravel, Donald Elliott, 139 W. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Bay Wreath Designs, Kathryn Miller, 3378 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
  • Superior Power Washing, Jacob Smith, 1951 County Line Rd. East, Kingsley
  • Ultra Express Detailing, Brenden Ramsey, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
  • Straight Edge Painting, Mark Towne, 4266 Silver Pines Rd., Traverse City
  • Styling by J.P., Janice Phelps, 2153 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City
  • Rocheleau Repairs, Michael Rocheleau, 1215 Milliken Drive, Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Shrink Wrapping, Dan Pelky and Kevin Hawley, 1340 Fisher Rd.d, Traverse City
  • Joe Buteyn Furniture & Design, Joe Buteyn, 5110 East Traverse Highway, Unit 2, 9205 East Cherry Bend Rd., Traverse City
  • Finnegan’s Farm, Guy Hursh and Rebecca Hursh, 303 E. Center Rd., Kingsley
  • Big D, David Matteson, 3950 Scenic Ridge, Apartment 202, Traverse City
  • M & M Maintenance & More, Matthew Hamminga, 3132 Gonder Rd., Interlochen
  • JG’s Handyman, Jon Gilland, 2451 Artist Ave, Interlochen
  • Taste of India (The), Dr. Dhallower Hossain and Gloan Muhammad Rabbini, 3131 Payges Place, Traverse City
  • Mounts Moving, Robert Mount, 4777 Blair Townhall Rd., Traverse City
  • Start Painting, Thomas Grantham and Rhonda Olson, 2261 Remington Drive, Kingsley
  • Boardman Valley Tile, Wayne Morse, 5194 Brown Bridge Rd., Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you