- Kelly Home Maintenance, Adam Kelly, 2441 Gary Rd., Traverse City
- Don Elliott Sand & Gravel, Donald Elliott, 139 W. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Bay Wreath Designs, Kathryn Miller, 3378 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
- Superior Power Washing, Jacob Smith, 1951 County Line Rd. East, Kingsley
- Ultra Express Detailing, Brenden Ramsey, 3862 Brook Drive, Traverse City
- Straight Edge Painting, Mark Towne, 4266 Silver Pines Rd., Traverse City
- Styling by J.P., Janice Phelps, 2153 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City
- Rocheleau Repairs, Michael Rocheleau, 1215 Milliken Drive, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Shrink Wrapping, Dan Pelky and Kevin Hawley, 1340 Fisher Rd.d, Traverse City
- Joe Buteyn Furniture & Design, Joe Buteyn, 5110 East Traverse Highway, Unit 2, 9205 East Cherry Bend Rd., Traverse City
- Finnegan’s Farm, Guy Hursh and Rebecca Hursh, 303 E. Center Rd., Kingsley
- Big D, David Matteson, 3950 Scenic Ridge, Apartment 202, Traverse City
- M & M Maintenance & More, Matthew Hamminga, 3132 Gonder Rd., Interlochen
- JG’s Handyman, Jon Gilland, 2451 Artist Ave, Interlochen
- Taste of India (The), Dr. Dhallower Hossain and Gloan Muhammad Rabbini, 3131 Payges Place, Traverse City
- Mounts Moving, Robert Mount, 4777 Blair Townhall Rd., Traverse City
- Start Painting, Thomas Grantham and Rhonda Olson, 2261 Remington Drive, Kingsley
- Boardman Valley Tile, Wayne Morse, 5194 Brown Bridge Rd., Traverse City
