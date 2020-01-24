The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
- Grand Traverse Games, Steve Sargent, 974 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Clear Glass Solutions, Riley Wallace, 820 Mannor Lane, Traverse City
- Gettin Wet Watersports, Chris Eakins, 812 Randolph St., Traverse City
- Bill Baesch Services, William Baesch II, 2351 Sadie Lane, Grawn
- M’s Cleaning, Madeleine Morrison, 866 Webster St., Traverse City
- Itec Door, Ivyal Irwin, 5050 Barney Road, Traverse City
- Styles by Tiffany, Tiffany Couturier, 612 W. Ninth St., Apartment 3, Traverse City
- Whitetail Computer Consulting, Dean Baldwin, 743 Chickadee Lane, Kingsley
- A New Day Massage by Erica, Erica Cole, 10389 Warren Drive, Traverse City
- John Wier Studios, John Wierenga, 4266 Westridge Drive, Williamsburg
- MTC Construction, Michael Carroll, 6282 Culver Rd., Traverse City
- Traverse Heights PTO, Stephanie Wilson and Ryan Schrock, 922 Rose St., Traverse City
- Daniel Goode Installation, Daniel Goode, 1325 Smith Rd., Interlochen
- Alicia’s Home Care, Alicia Hagen, 7453 Sullivan Rd., Grawn
- Cherry Capital CBD, T. Troxell, 1808 N. U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
- Home Sweet Homelessness, John Daniels, 601 Bloomfield Rd., Traverse City
- Vince’s Books, Vincent Chiaravalli, 5112 S. Colonial Drive, Traverse City
- Little Fox Farm, Nate McManus and Erin McManus, 15402 Center Rd., Traverse City
