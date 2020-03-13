- Greenman Construction, Vince Greenman, 2777
- Hoosier Valley Road,
- Traverse City
- Coin Cut Art, Julie Barrett, 2117 Teakwood Drive, P.O. Box 5811, Traverse City
- KTLA Designs, Kristin Trojanowski, 1445 Coyote Crossing, Traverse City
- Wilkins Landing, Kathern Schiliess, 3736 Birch Rd., Traverse City
- Brian Eavey Photography, Brian Eavey, 9941 Burr Oak Drive, Interlochen
- RL Greene Builders, Robert Greene, 387 N. Keystone Rd., Traverse City
- O’Grady Builders, Paul O’Grady, 5265 Hidden Glen Drive, Traverse City
- Spink’x Services, Thomas Spinks, Jr., 8746 Fox Rd., P.O. Box 264, Grawn
- Brett’s Design, Brett
- Couch, 5203 Pierce Rd.,
- Kingsley
- Great Lakes Horseman, Beth Tisdale, Catrina Stachnik and Wendy Wheelock, 789 W. M-113, Kingsley
- J & L Irrigation Services, James Lautner, 3861 Wemple Rd., Traverse City
- Starboat Studio, Claire Crandell-Koski, 1021 Boyd Ave., Traverse City
- Chandler Lake Books, Douglas Weaver, 2554 Chandler Rd., Traverse City
- Kelley Management, Jason Kelley, 862 Floresta St., Traverse City
- Kathleen’s Room, Kathleen Jorkasky, 914 S. Maple St., Traverse City
- Halls Flooring & Contracting, Todd Hall, Jeffery Hall and Terry Hall, 19991 Beachridge, Traverse City
- Busha’s Garden Decor, Dixie Stephen, 616 S. Oak St., Traverse City
- Regal Nails, Souvanny Siakhasone, 3955 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
- Redefined!, Natalie Harter, 100 W. Main St., P.O. Box 215, Mayfield
- S&B Landscapes, Wesley Bush, Jr., 7714 Hawley Rd., Williamsburg
- Faunfelder Woodworking, Hans Faunfelder, 5288 Harris Rd., Traverse City
- Sew Curious, Ginger Taible, 8161 Crisp Rd., Williamsburg
- White’s Farm, Mary Cooper, Vincent Cooper and Timothy Cooper, 11373 South U.S. Highway 31, Williamsburg
- Farmer White’s, Mary
- Cooper, Vincent Cooper
- and Timothy Cooper, 11373 South U.S. Highway 31, Williamsburg
- AKO Cleaning & Organizing, Amelia Akers, 2751 Ray Blvd., Traverse City
- Harnick Performance, Jordan Harnick, 1835 Alpine Drive, Traverse City
- Kewadin Botanicals, Rebecca Romine, 3467 Village Circle Drive, Traverse City
- Old Way Heirloom Design, Kenneth Olsen, 515 W. Fourteenth St., Traverse City
- Hakala Construction, Carter Hakala, 10064 Skiver Rd., Traverse City
- Orlando’s Lawn and Landscape, Orlando Flores, 1002 Carver St., P.O. Box 7226, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 03/13/20
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
