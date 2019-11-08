- Nice to Mead You, Jerramie Miller, 1571 Innwood North, Interlochen
- Rite Home Services, James Kish and John O’Toole, 1907 Seneca St., Traverse City
- Classic Vintage, Nancy Wright, 5600 U.S. 31, Williamsburg
- Classic Organizing & Redesigning, Nancy Wright, 634 Washington St., Traverse City
- Brendle Construction, Jacob Brendle, 10180 Resort Trail, Interlochen
- Simple Sewing, Melody King, 151 E. Front St., Traverse City
- CB Framing, Connor Boyle, 1476 Countrywood Court, Traverse City
- Annie B’s Creations, Ann Batdorf, 7515 Sayler Rd., Williamsburg
- Cleaners (The), Michael Elliott and Heather McCann, 5019 Miller Rd., Buckley
- Crisp and Clean Linen Rental, Kerry Rupley, 1767 Park Drive, Traverse City
- Key Reflections, Daniel Doezema, 512 5th St., Traverse City
- Fitz Consulting, Angela Fitzpatrick, 1142 E. Eighth St., Unit #3, Traverse City
- Up North Pet Service, Nicole O’Reilly, 8257 Roberts Rd., Frederic
- Jere’s Barber Shop, Jere Brown, 110 S. Oak St., Traverse City
- Happily Ever Laughter, Debra Allen, 15776 Kroupa Rd. South, Traverse City
- Koths Cut Flowers, Richard Koths, 6767 Karlin Rd., Interlochen
- Kingsley Pet Sitting, Constance Belanger, 2375 Fast Break Lane, Kingsley
- John Weeks Contracting, John Weeks, 6690 Summit City Road, Kingsley
- Hayes Writing Ministries, Stanley Hayes and Joyce Hayes, 316 Main St., Fife Lake
