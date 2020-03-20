- D's Auto Restoration, Dennis Fleis, 10911 County Road 633, Buckley
- GT Outdoor Maintenance, Christopher Birdsey, 6076 East M-72, Williamsburg
- East Bay Tree Farm, Charlene Wylie, 6699 Bates Road, Williamsburg
- Shannon Splawn Maintenance, Shannon Splawn, 6330 Schell Road, Buckley
- R & S Cleaning Services, Sussie Miller, 2207 Black Forest Lane, Traverse City
- Southwest Kansas Emergency Physicians, LLP, Derik King, MD and Christopher Lipsmeyer, MD, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Physicians, LLP, Derik King, MD and Kenneth Heinrich, MD, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Baldwin Tile Services, Robbie Baldwin, 959 Rasho Road, Traverse City
- Peaceful Touch Therapeutic Massage, Stacey Walton, 8484 Kingsley Road, Kingsley
- Chickadees, Stacey Walton, 8484 Kingsley Road, Kingsley
- Fudge Consulting, Robert Fudge, 5293 Arlington Lane, Traverse City
- EJ Jigs Fishing Company, Ethan Stoops, 2309 Kenona Woods Drive, Traverse City
- TC V-Steam, Kristin Fehnman, 226 E. 16th St., Suite B, Traverse City
- Hawk-Net Cyber Solutions, Chad Marlatt, 1020 Cass St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 03/20/20
