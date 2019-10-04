- Emerald Dragon Forge, Travis Tanner, 7906 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Go Blue/Go Green, K. Ross Childs and Chuck Benson, 6355 Franklin Woods Drive, Traverse City
- Stark Services, Ronald Stark, 3853 Hill Valley Drive, Traverse City
- Creative Solutions Landscape & Tree, Thomas Fabatz and Stephanie Fabatz, 5661 Old Maple Trail, Grawn
- Signet Design Co., Matthew Esckelson, 630 Cottageview Drive, Apartment 3D, Traverse City
- David Duman Dbl.D Services, David Duman, 2259 Gregory Lane, Kingsley
- Lady Shutterburg, Barbara Kan, 537 Monroe St., Traverse City
- Computer Lady (The), Barbara Kan, 537 Monroe St., Traverse City
- Orchard View Stable, Colleen Forton and Nancy Richards, 872 S. Rusch Road, Traverse City
- Iron Cooker, Cecil Nye, 6280 Pierce Road, Kingsley
- RCS Services, Ryan Cook, 1638 Linden Ave., Traverse City
