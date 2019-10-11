  • Innovative Painting and Design, Anthony Babel, 9035 M-37, Kingsley
  • Mike Hyrman, Artist, Mike Hyrman, 1388 Smith Road, Traverse City
  • Artemis River, Caroline Pelties, 1884 College Drive, Apr. H, Traverse City
  • Polaris Bookkeeping, Lenora Paige, 511 W. 11th St., Traverse City
  • Bakunets Construction, Sergey Bakunets, 9651 Trappers Trail, Interlochen
  • Pet Friends Magazine, Jennifer Isbell, 585 Springhill Road, Traverse City
  • Stepbrothers Podcast (The), Austin Saxton and Scott Witkop, 4085 Manhattan East, Traverse City
  • Janden Promotions, Dennis Cavender and Jane Cavender, 2947 Emerald Bluffs, Traverse City
  • Crisp and Clean Linen Rental, Kerry Rupley and Cherish Crosslan, 1767 Park Drive, Traverse City
  • Loft Two, Kathy Ostlund, 1509 Grays Lane, Kingsley
  • JAS Drywall, James Seekins, 924 Rose Court, Traverse City
  • RAK Unlimited, Rodney Koehler, 724 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
  • Wenger Tile and Marble, Mark Wenger, 4140 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
  • Vacation Pet Nanny, Kristin Diotte, 1653 May Lane, Apt. 201, Traverse City

