- Mission Yard Service, William Nixon, 14408 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Platinum Excavating, Trevor Beehler, 3820 W. South Airport Rd., Traverse City
- Michigan Health and Life Group, Jon Benn, 821 Hastings St., Traverse City
- Jerry’s Lawn Care & Mobile Repair, Gerald Stachnik Jr., 7900 U.S. 31 South, Grawn
- DK Construction, Dustin Kerr, 4167 Geranium Lane, Traverse City
- Jack’s Auto Service, Jack Tokie, 114 Griffin St., Traverse City
- Alvin’s Lock and Key, Alvin Ance, Jr., 3097 Nina Lane, Grawn
- Button Up North, McKenna Zalucha, 431 Munson Place #5, Traverse City
- Northern Michigan Barn Repair, Michael Hubbell, 5310 Hanna Rd., Williamsburg
- Gallagher’s Wood Services, Michael Gallagher and Linda Gallagher, 6646 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Lee-Land Farms, Loren Lee, 5876 Hainey Lane, 526 W. 14th St., #105, Traverse City
