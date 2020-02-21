  • Flawless Home Transformation, Phillip Pittman, 11591 Sleepy Hollow Trail, Kingsley
  • Sol Solar, Jason Thompson, 204 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Savage Emporium, Donald Savage, 2805 Holiday Pines Rd., Traverse City
  • A Jump Ahead Day Care, Marcille Conroy, 3846 Stoneridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Bayside Painting, Douglas Ruby Jr., 2800 Arbor View Drive, Apartment #3, Traverse City
  • The Golden Turd, Kim Dennis, 3951 Sherwood Forest Drive, Traverse City
  • Epiphany Advanced Academy, Dawnette Wessell, 516 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Bardon’s, Dawnette Wessell, 1100 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Bardon’s Wonder Freeze, Dawnette Wessell, 1100 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Shaw’s Repair, Michael Shaw, 619 Barlow St., Traverse City
  • Little Bit Farm, Michael Murchie and Leeanne Murchie, 1344 Hoch Rd., Traverse City
  • CB Exteriors, Cody Bendickson, 2236 W. River Road, Traverse City
  • This That and the Other Stuff, Thomas Crampton, 16633 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • Stone Treasures by the Lake, Jacqueline Johnson, 10325 Betsie Meadow Drive, Interlochen

