- Flawless Home Transformation, Phillip Pittman, 11591 Sleepy Hollow Trail, Kingsley
- Sol Solar, Jason Thompson, 204 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Savage Emporium, Donald Savage, 2805 Holiday Pines Rd., Traverse City
- A Jump Ahead Day Care, Marcille Conroy, 3846 Stoneridge Drive, Traverse City
- Bayside Painting, Douglas Ruby Jr., 2800 Arbor View Drive, Apartment #3, Traverse City
- The Golden Turd, Kim Dennis, 3951 Sherwood Forest Drive, Traverse City
- Epiphany Advanced Academy, Dawnette Wessell, 516 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Bardon’s, Dawnette Wessell, 1100 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Bardon’s Wonder Freeze, Dawnette Wessell, 1100 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Shaw’s Repair, Michael Shaw, 619 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Little Bit Farm, Michael Murchie and Leeanne Murchie, 1344 Hoch Rd., Traverse City
- CB Exteriors, Cody Bendickson, 2236 W. River Road, Traverse City
- This That and the Other Stuff, Thomas Crampton, 16633 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Stone Treasures by the Lake, Jacqueline Johnson, 10325 Betsie Meadow Drive, Interlochen
Assumed Names: 02/21/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
