- Gingras Group (The), Francis Gingras, 534 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Property Group North, Robert and Jenifer Mathews, 2663 Pine Aire South, P.O. Box 280, Grawn
- Helping Hands Resale Store, Monica Maleski, 721 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City
- DMW Design, Berna Dee Calcutt, 1141 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Markpro Home Service, Mark Ranshaw, 19 Tibbets Lake Lane, Traverse City
- Cosmeos, Beth Roberts, 121 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Shemaya, Charlotte Bengsch, 1155 Dyer Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Sharon Neumann SPMC Adv. GRM Specialist, Sharon Neumann, 955 E. Eighth St., Suite 2, Traverse City
- Tom Rockne Travel Resources, Tom Rockne, 4113 Lone Pine Drive, Traverse City
- Melissa’s Hair Design, Melissa Wojcik, 885 U.S. Highway 31 South, Traverse City
- PMT, Peter Mimnaugh, 6004 Herkner Rd., Traverse City
- Custom Crafted Services, Nicholas Garno, 3123 Plainfield Court, Traverse City
- I Am & I Boutique, Alyssa Tallieu, 11348 Riley Rd., Interlochen
- Wilson Lawn and Grounds, John Wilson, 4460 Buttercup Lane, Traverse City
- B A Smiers Photography, Barbara Smiers, 2705 Green Meadows, Traverse City
- Black Feather Systems, Matthew Kula, 10288 Hagar Rd., Fife Lake
- Muh Paws, April Schultz, 6299 Selsey Lane, Traverse City
- Fabulous Candace Interiors, Candace Halloway, 7059 Pauline St., Interlochen
