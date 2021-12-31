  • State Street Barber Shop, Christina Esparza, 1142 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Heidi’s Hideaway, Heidi Vollmuth, 5600 U.S. 31, Williamsburg
  • Vivid Cleaning, Shalimar Gothrup, 326 W. 12th St., P.O. Box 6852, Traverse City
  • Northern Maple Woodworks, Phillip Pittman, 11591 Sleepy Hollow Trail, Kingsley
  • Molitor Construction, Zachary Molitor, 701 S. Maple St., Manton
  • Clip Curl Tint, Sarah Wineman, 819 Linwood Lane, Traverse City
  • Pioneer Properties, Todd Demura and Krista Demura, 444 Eaglecrest Drive, Williamsburg
  • Traverse City Dent Repair, Todd Demura and Krista Demura, 444 Eaglecrest Drive, Williamsburg
  • Switzer Construction, Robert Switzer, 437 Seventh St., Traverse City
  • Michigan’s Best Bernese, Colleen Forton, 872 S. Rusch Road, Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you