  • Bonkers Institute for Nearly Genuine Research, Christine Bazzett, 926 E. State St., Traverse City
  • North Coast Construction and Fabrication, Alain Klingbail, 1790 Linden Ave., Traverse City
  • Rebel Rose Boutique, Tia Borock, 1826 Apartment Drive, Apt. #2, Traverse City
  • Celtic Cobh Cabin by the Lake, John O’Brien, 9934 Lake Ann Road, Traverse City
  • Fresh Coast Friend, Traci Polovina, 933 Mary Jo Drive, Traverse City
  • Carpet Wizards Carpet Cleaning, Brandon Beaudrie, 4598 Iris Lane, Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Digital, Thomas McIntyre, 3442 Emily Lane, Traverse City
  • Williamsburg Construction and Design Group, Aaron Grenchik, 5729 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
  • Crafts by Cici, Crystal Smith, 761 Larkspur Drive, Traverse City
  • Union Street Books, Martha Macleod, 727 Union St., Traverse City

