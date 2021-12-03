- Bonkers Institute for Nearly Genuine Research, Christine Bazzett, 926 E. State St., Traverse City
- North Coast Construction and Fabrication, Alain Klingbail, 1790 Linden Ave., Traverse City
- Rebel Rose Boutique, Tia Borock, 1826 Apartment Drive, Apt. #2, Traverse City
- Celtic Cobh Cabin by the Lake, John O’Brien, 9934 Lake Ann Road, Traverse City
- Fresh Coast Friend, Traci Polovina, 933 Mary Jo Drive, Traverse City
- Carpet Wizards Carpet Cleaning, Brandon Beaudrie, 4598 Iris Lane, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Digital, Thomas McIntyre, 3442 Emily Lane, Traverse City
- Williamsburg Construction and Design Group, Aaron Grenchik, 5729 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
- Crafts by Cici, Crystal Smith, 761 Larkspur Drive, Traverse City
- Union Street Books, Martha Macleod, 727 Union St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 12/3/2021
