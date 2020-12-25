- Complete Outdoor, David Murphy, 111 W. M-113, Kingsley
- Walk On Floor Restore, Jerry Rousseau, 1296 Silverwood Drive, Traverse City
- Peak Season CSA Farm, Araya Montero, 210 E. 10th St., Traverse City
- Northern Builders and Remodelers, Brian Sabotha, 7601 Hampton Circle, Grawn
- Protile, Brian Sabotha, 7601 Hampton Circle, Grawn
- Classy Clean Auto Detailing, Donald Cantrell, 7075 M-72 East, Williamsburg
- So Fresh X So Clean Painting Co., Joshua Aquila, 841 Carver St., Traverse City
- Pro360Media, Shawn Roach, 2128 Aspen Drive, Traverse City
- TL Larsen Company, Terry Larsen, 8444 Bates Road, Williamsburg
- Actually, I Can, Carol Montague, 5830 Keffer Road, Kingsley
- Studio 823, Diane Budzynowski, 2625 Pine Breeze Drive, Interlochen
- Peninsula Luxury Cleaning, Elizabeth Stallman, 3824 Vale Drive, Traverse City
- Ezzo Construction, Philip Ezzo, 742 Amy Ave., Traverse City
- Cousin Its Hair Salon, Kelly Fisher, 807 Alhambra Drive, Traverse City
- Clark Service, Tina Clark, 819 Rose St., Traverse City
- Gold & Jaye Jewelry, Jennifer Anderson, 130 Hall St., Traverse City
- Sarah’s Sweets, Sarah Damiano, 2204 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 12/25/2020
