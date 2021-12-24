  • Luna Promotional Solutions, Patricia Burden, 3088 Jackson Rd., Kingsley
  • Bakers Construction, Nicholas Baker, 8210 Rahe Rd., Kingsley
  • Rock Paper Hammer, Helen Neithercut, 215 Washington St., No. 2B, Traverse City
  • Long Lake Lavender Farm, Scott Welch and Gloria Welch, 4198 Sarah Lane, Traverse City
  • Refund Recovery Assistance Service, Robert Wheeler, 1623 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
  • Express Scooters, James Dittmar, 2807 Victoria Drive, Traverse City
  • Gallagher’s Centennial Farm, Joanne Gallagher, 5891 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Ornamental Greens, Nancy Newman, 8012 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • Dan Hollenbeck, Dan Hollenbeck, 2176 Leisure Lane, Traverse City
  • One Trim Tim, Timothy Kirchner, 10253 Betsie Creek Drive, Interlochen
  • Keits Contracting, Keits Shoemaker, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 3, Traverse City
  • Noah Withey Contracting, Noah Withey, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 3, Traverse City
  • Mr. Clean, Richard Joria, 813 East Silver Lake Road North, Traverse City
  • JNC, Joseph Nuss. 2450 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 9, Traverse City
  • Stardust Cleaning, Mikenna Flohe, 696 Bayhill Drive, Apt. 7, Traverse City
  • Harborside Limited, Douglas Sheckler, 681 W. Orchard Drive, Traverse City
  • Aberdeen Stone Cottage B&B, Melinda Mathias, 315 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City
  • Traverse Lodge, Tom Bensley, 1571 Randolph St., Traverse City
  • Edson Investments, Sharon Edson, 6447 Mission Ridge, Traverse City

