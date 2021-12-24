- Luna Promotional Solutions, Patricia Burden, 3088 Jackson Rd., Kingsley
- Bakers Construction, Nicholas Baker, 8210 Rahe Rd., Kingsley
- Rock Paper Hammer, Helen Neithercut, 215 Washington St., No. 2B, Traverse City
- Long Lake Lavender Farm, Scott Welch and Gloria Welch, 4198 Sarah Lane, Traverse City
- Refund Recovery Assistance Service, Robert Wheeler, 1623 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
- Express Scooters, James Dittmar, 2807 Victoria Drive, Traverse City
- Gallagher’s Centennial Farm, Joanne Gallagher, 5891 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Ornamental Greens, Nancy Newman, 8012 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Dan Hollenbeck, Dan Hollenbeck, 2176 Leisure Lane, Traverse City
- One Trim Tim, Timothy Kirchner, 10253 Betsie Creek Drive, Interlochen
- Keits Contracting, Keits Shoemaker, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 3, Traverse City
- Noah Withey Contracting, Noah Withey, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 3, Traverse City
- Mr. Clean, Richard Joria, 813 East Silver Lake Road North, Traverse City
- JNC, Joseph Nuss. 2450 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 9, Traverse City
- Stardust Cleaning, Mikenna Flohe, 696 Bayhill Drive, Apt. 7, Traverse City
- Harborside Limited, Douglas Sheckler, 681 W. Orchard Drive, Traverse City
- Aberdeen Stone Cottage B&B, Melinda Mathias, 315 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City
- Traverse Lodge, Tom Bensley, 1571 Randolph St., Traverse City
- Edson Investments, Sharon Edson, 6447 Mission Ridge, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 12/24/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- EXPLAINER: What will jurors hear about Daunte Wright?
- Lawsuit naming county, county commissioner moves forward
- $2M rehab of Bellaire's Village Apartments veers off the rails
- Teachers: Upheaval thins student resilience as schools seek better supports
- MSP investigating clergy member after text messages sent to high school students
- Record-Eagle 2021 Volleyball All-Region Team
- Munson officials attribute decrease in hospitalizations more to recoveries than deaths
- Map shows 58,000 suspected PFAS sites nationwide
- More threats at TCAPS, prosecutor plans to continue to charge students
- Traverse Connect awards Michael Ascione 2021 Distinguished Service Award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.