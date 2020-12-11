From Staff Reports

  • Salon Blush, Laura Sprague and Shylo Homan, 2506 Crossing Circle, Suite B-1, Traverse City
  • KBL Snow Removal, Dominic Thompson, 127 Potter Road West, Traverse City
  • Aguila’s Quality Painting, Joshua Aguila, 841 Carver St., Traverse City
  • Williams Group (The), Julie Rahe, 8711 Cedar Run Road, Traverse City
  • Bulldog Express Trailers, John Farago, 5631 Exodus Drive, Traverse City
  • Dirt and Dust Liquidators, Meda Fender, 610 Steele St., Traverse City
  • Freddie’s Construction, Fred Luepnitz, 1674 Eastbriar, Traverse City
  • Hair Shack (The), Travis Talsma and Leticia Talsma, 1151 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City

