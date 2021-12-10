- Innovative Landscaping and Maintenance, Casey Baldyga, 2698 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
- Solution Invalid, Kaden Wilson, 826 Bates St., Traverse City
- Great Lakes Metal Solutions, Chad Nedo, 11091 Emerald Forest Lane, Interlochen
- Salon Boheme, Ashleigh Udell, 423 E. Eighth St., Suite D, Traverse City
- Summit Up, Kevin Blodgett, 4876 Summit City Road, Kingsley
- Prime Time Electric, Dean Reid, 4420 Mayfield Trail, Mayfield
- Let's Paint, David Lopez III, 1220 Garfield Road South, Traverse City
- Tru-Built Carpentry, David Lach, 31 Southwest Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Old Reliable Clock Shop, Nathan Bower, 9931 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Bower Clock Company, Nathan Bower, 9931 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 12/10/21
Mark Urban
Business writer
