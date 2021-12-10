  • Innovative Landscaping and Maintenance, Casey Baldyga, 2698 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
  • Solution Invalid, Kaden Wilson, 826 Bates St., Traverse City
  • Great Lakes Metal Solutions, Chad Nedo, 11091 Emerald Forest Lane, Interlochen
  • Salon Boheme, Ashleigh Udell, 423 E. Eighth St., Suite D, Traverse City
  • Summit Up, Kevin Blodgett, 4876 Summit City Road, Kingsley
  • Prime Time Electric, Dean Reid, 4420 Mayfield Trail, Mayfield
  • Let's Paint, David Lopez III, 1220 Garfield Road South, Traverse City
  • Tru-Built Carpentry, David Lach, 31 Southwest Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Old Reliable Clock Shop, Nathan Bower, 9931 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Bower Clock Company, Nathan Bower, 9931 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City

