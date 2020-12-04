  • Robertson Construction, Joe Robertson, 610 N. East Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Works by NJC, Nancy Carlson, 939 Boyd Ave., Traverse City
  • Four Seasons Outdoor Maintenance, Jennifer Dean-Miller and Robert Miller, 10821 Elk Lake Road, Williamsburg
  • Sullivan Business Services, Sarah Sullivan, 1978 Swan Pointe Drive, Traverse City
  • KD Image Photography, Kelly Diss, 4900 Old Mill Drive, Traverse City
  • Old World Gifts and Furnishings, Ross Munt and Alyssha Munt, 1899 Rogers Road, Grawn

