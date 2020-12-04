- Robertson Construction, Joe Robertson, 610 N. East Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Works by NJC, Nancy Carlson, 939 Boyd Ave., Traverse City
- Four Seasons Outdoor Maintenance, Jennifer Dean-Miller and Robert Miller, 10821 Elk Lake Road, Williamsburg
- Sullivan Business Services, Sarah Sullivan, 1978 Swan Pointe Drive, Traverse City
- KD Image Photography, Kelly Diss, 4900 Old Mill Drive, Traverse City
- Old World Gifts and Furnishings, Ross Munt and Alyssha Munt, 1899 Rogers Road, Grawn
Assumed Names: 12/04/2020
