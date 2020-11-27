  • Riehl Upholstering Shop, John Durga, 1355 Marvin Gardens Drive, Traverse City
  • Cedar & Sage Photography, Kaitlyn Alpers, 3504 Bowerman Road, Kingsley
  • Michigan Benefit Services, Todd Stempin, 5087 S. Colonial Drive, Traverse City
  • Quality Control Construction, Darius Mason, 696 Bayhill Drive #9, Traverse City
  • TruthQuest History, Michele Howard, 1564 Driftwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Children’s Preservation Library, Michele Howard, 1564 Driftwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Mortensen Design, Janet Mortensen-Chown, 3797 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Williamsburg
  • Illini Cottagers Association, Sarah Hechler, 18869 Whispering Trail, Traverse City
  • Lookout Music Productions, David Chown-Mortsensen, 3797 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Williamsburg
  • KJR Consulting, Karen Rosa, 2177 W. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Northern Michigan Real Estate Services, Bernard Yantz, 866 Pine Grove Ave., Traverse City
  • 3rd Eye Freelance Services, Daniel Roland, 1752 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City

