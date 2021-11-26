- Indoor Air Purity, Lori Wagner, 3721 Weber Road, Traverse City
- Hummingbird Home Highlights, Rita Fasel, 9106 Davis Road, Buckley
- Custom Stonework Creations, Brian Mueller, 5459 West Mobile Trail, Traverse City
- Solmar Properties, Timothy Reid, 1239 Anderson Road, Traverse City
- Hammer Down Roofing, Dakotah Tarrant, 204 S. Division St., Traverse City
- Just Ben Voiced, Joseph Benson, 4030 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
- Just a Little Warped, Kristina Nichols, 1006 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Retgo Investments, Christopher Howser, 6874 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Maintenance Property’s, Jacob Durga, 2920 Glen Drive, Apartment 8, Traverse City
- Great North Contracting, Randle Grant, 4863 Arbor Grove Drive, Traverse City
- Pressed by Mara, Tamara Baker and Shawn Baker, 2101 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City
- Adams Mechanical Services, Kaylynn Adams, 3159 Plainfield Court, Traverse City
- Kingsley Wreath Company, Kelsey Decker and Ryan Decker, 105½ N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 11/26/2021
