- Sew Creative, Patricia Clouse, 1912 Pine Drive, Traverse City
- True Care Cleaning Services, Danielle Polchlopek, 2511 Virginia Ave., Traverse City
- Traverse City Pinball Club, Scott Bright, 751 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City
- LC’s Cleaning Service, Lindsey Reamer, 7955 Kingsley Road, Kingsley
- Backroom Gang (The), Don Frost, 3656 Incochee Road, Traverse City
- Morse Contracting and Consultation, Jacob Morse, 6064 Lillian Lane, Traverse City
- Jorns Builder’s, Jamie Jorns and Kristi Abbey-Jorns, 357 Heartland Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 11/20/2020
