  • Green Lake Marine Service, Millard Peck, 7485 Betsie River Road, Karlin
  • Devoted 2 Seniors, Dede Demanigold, 3724 Holiday Village Road, Traverse City
  • Springbrook Hills Child Care, Amy Clapham and Jonathon Clapham, 4730 Bunker Hill Road, Williamsburg
  • Love Good Hair and Nail, Rhonda Petrosky, 1122 Carver St., Traverse City
  • Maple Ridge Property Management, Bamberly Evernham, 10625 Heather Ridge Road, Traverse City
  • Effective Resources, Jill Koester, 4531 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
  • JKelly Virtual, Jessica Kelly, 1664 Strasbourg, Traverse City
  • TDW, Troy Weaver, 10019 Skiver Road, Traverse City
  • Weaver Construction, James Weaver, 7645 Forest Lodge Road, Traverse City
  • Learning Consultants, Roberta Teahen, 8802 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • Executive Sounds, Timothy Davis, 1364 Silverwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Emerick’s Painting, Alexander Emerick, 1171 Rasho Road, Traverse City
  • Crafty Gal Creations, Sally Rozycki, 3118 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
  • Legacy Cleaners, Brian Earl, 4030 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
  • De Messenmaker, John Leach, 812 Fern St., Traverse City
  • Screams in the Dark, Joseph Ritchie, 365 Dubonnet Trail, Interlochen

2030 Strategic Solutions, Nicolo Di Valenti, 801 S. Garfield Ave., No. 170, Traverse City

