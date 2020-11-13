- RJ DeWeese, Robert DeWeese, 1021 Carver St., Traverse City
- Great Lakes Irrigation & Landscaping, Chadwick Gaylord, 4124 Pamela Lane, Traverse City
- TC Online Processing, Danielle Schmidt and Gary Brooks, 10783 E. Cherry Bend Road, Traverse City
- Molicky Welding Services, Eric Molicky, 4899 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Robinsons’ Tree Farm, Darrel Robinson, 6777 Herkner Road, Traverse City
- Westside Construction, Michael Stephens, 4028 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
