  • Maintenance & Repair by Ed, Edward Olsen, 531 Eastwood Shores, Traverse City
  • BKP Services, Brian K. Palazzi Jr., 1572 Driftwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Plum Engineering, Gary Plum, 2004 Evergreen Ave., Traverse City
  • To the Point Solutions, Mary Jo Zazueta, 818 Baldwin St., Traverse City
  • Independent Caregiver Alliance, Joan McCormick and Joan Bauer-Kohler, 12042 S. Elk Run, Traverse City
  • Clean Sweep, Jamie Kauska, 1110 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • RD Cycling Team, Michael Soto, 6415 Betty Mac Ave., Lake Ann
  • Good Works Lab, Ty Schmidt, 841 Washington St., Traverse City
  • Denise TC Rocks, Denise Watzel, 1080 Wagon Wheel Lane, Interlochen

