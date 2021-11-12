- Maintenance & Repair by Ed, Edward Olsen, 531 Eastwood Shores, Traverse City
- BKP Services, Brian K. Palazzi Jr., 1572 Driftwood Drive, Traverse City
- Plum Engineering, Gary Plum, 2004 Evergreen Ave., Traverse City
- To the Point Solutions, Mary Jo Zazueta, 818 Baldwin St., Traverse City
- Independent Caregiver Alliance, Joan McCormick and Joan Bauer-Kohler, 12042 S. Elk Run, Traverse City
- Clean Sweep, Jamie Kauska, 1110 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- RD Cycling Team, Michael Soto, 6415 Betty Mac Ave., Lake Ann
- Good Works Lab, Ty Schmidt, 841 Washington St., Traverse City
- Denise TC Rocks, Denise Watzel, 1080 Wagon Wheel Lane, Interlochen
Assumed Names: 11/12/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
