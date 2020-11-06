  • Properties of the North Grand Traverse, Joel Beckham and Lesley Valentine, 1238 S. Garfield Ave., Suite D, Traverse City
  • RCP Recycle, Raymond Philo, 9745 Fourth St., Interlochen
  • JC Concrete, James Clay, 1223 Blair Townhall Road, Kingsley
  • Reimagined Rocks, Jeffrey Terrell, 3325 Holiday View Drive, Traverse City
  • Merrifield Events, Kali Merrifield, 828 Centre St., Unit #2, Traverse City
  • Nature Pauses, Mary Fournier, 10377 Vans Lane, Fife Lake
  • KP Art Designs, Kathie Piper, 3026 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
  • Kitchen Cutlery & More, Keith Bowman, 2818 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
  • Great Lay Flooring, David Hall, 405 N. Brownson Ave., Kingsley
  • CMS LEED AP BD+C, Charles Stallman, 2566 Thistledew Drive, Traverse City
  • Amy Office Pro, Amy Kwasky, 3840 Delta Drive, Traverse City
  • C Wayne Craftsman, Douglas Hall, 929 Walnut Street, Traverse City
  • Treekooks.com, Catherine Koch Howe, 630 S. Garfield Ave., Apt 115, Traverse City
  • TC Latino Grocery, Sandra Rios, 1456 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
  • Cupcakes and More, Brenda Andrus, 510 West Tenth St., Traverse City
  • James A Schmuckal Realtor, James Schmuckal, 3347 South Airport Road W Ste A, Traverse City
  • Youker Hill Farms, David Youker And Dorothy Youker, 4977 S. M-37, Grawn
  • Youker Farm Market, Dorothy Youker, 4977 S. M-37, Grawn
  • Traverse Hydroponics Company, Grand Hanlin, 104 S. Union St. Ste 201, Traverse City
  • Top Ta Bottom Cleaning, Rebecca Sheick, 1785 Chartwell Dr., Traverse City
  • Great Lakes Bookkeeping, Nancy Mcinnis, 9451 M-186, Fife Lake
  • Spinx Services, Thomas Spink Jr., 8746 Fox Road, P.O. Box 264 Grawn
  • Pinegrove Painting, James Thompson II, 860 Pinegrove Ave., Traverse City
  • Clipper Grooming and Pet Boutique The, Susan Penney, 441 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • NMT Clean, Natalie Thon, 8303 Blackman Road, Kingsley
  • Wilson Mechanical, Richard Wilson, 5170 Brown Bear Trail, Williamsburg
  • Northwest Michigan Appraisal Service, Janet Phillips, 7951 Sunset Drive, Traverse City
  • Consignment Depot, Janet Phillips, 7951 Sunset Drive, Traverse City,Mi 49685
  • Northern Aesthetic Events, Brianna Mcgee, Kaitlyn Thomas and Mason Hopkins, 135 Bluejay Road, Traverse City

