- Properties of the North Grand Traverse, Joel Beckham and Lesley Valentine, 1238 S. Garfield Ave., Suite D, Traverse City
- RCP Recycle, Raymond Philo, 9745 Fourth St., Interlochen
- JC Concrete, James Clay, 1223 Blair Townhall Road, Kingsley
- Reimagined Rocks, Jeffrey Terrell, 3325 Holiday View Drive, Traverse City
- Merrifield Events, Kali Merrifield, 828 Centre St., Unit #2, Traverse City
- Nature Pauses, Mary Fournier, 10377 Vans Lane, Fife Lake
- KP Art Designs, Kathie Piper, 3026 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
- Kitchen Cutlery & More, Keith Bowman, 2818 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
- Great Lay Flooring, David Hall, 405 N. Brownson Ave., Kingsley
- CMS LEED AP BD+C, Charles Stallman, 2566 Thistledew Drive, Traverse City
- Amy Office Pro, Amy Kwasky, 3840 Delta Drive, Traverse City
- C Wayne Craftsman, Douglas Hall, 929 Walnut Street, Traverse City
- Treekooks.com, Catherine Koch Howe, 630 S. Garfield Ave., Apt 115, Traverse City
- TC Latino Grocery, Sandra Rios, 1456 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Cupcakes and More, Brenda Andrus, 510 West Tenth St., Traverse City
- James A Schmuckal Realtor, James Schmuckal, 3347 South Airport Road W Ste A, Traverse City
- Youker Hill Farms, David Youker And Dorothy Youker, 4977 S. M-37, Grawn
- Youker Farm Market, Dorothy Youker, 4977 S. M-37, Grawn
- Traverse Hydroponics Company, Grand Hanlin, 104 S. Union St. Ste 201, Traverse City
- Top Ta Bottom Cleaning, Rebecca Sheick, 1785 Chartwell Dr., Traverse City
- Great Lakes Bookkeeping, Nancy Mcinnis, 9451 M-186, Fife Lake
- Spinx Services, Thomas Spink Jr., 8746 Fox Road, P.O. Box 264 Grawn
- Pinegrove Painting, James Thompson II, 860 Pinegrove Ave., Traverse City
- Clipper Grooming and Pet Boutique The, Susan Penney, 441 E. Front St., Traverse City
- NMT Clean, Natalie Thon, 8303 Blackman Road, Kingsley
- Wilson Mechanical, Richard Wilson, 5170 Brown Bear Trail, Williamsburg
- Northwest Michigan Appraisal Service, Janet Phillips, 7951 Sunset Drive, Traverse City
- Consignment Depot, Janet Phillips, 7951 Sunset Drive, Traverse City,Mi 49685
- Northern Aesthetic Events, Brianna Mcgee, Kaitlyn Thomas and Mason Hopkins, 135 Bluejay Road, Traverse City
assumed names
Assumed Names: 11/06/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
