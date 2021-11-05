- Champion Jobs, Zachery Leonard, 4172 Holiday Road, Traverse City
- Double T Transport, Larry Burkett, 2027 Bowerman Road., Kingsley
- CGS Insurance, Cory Snyder, 525 Georgetown Dr. Unit 65, Traverse City
- Maid In Michigan, Angelia McFadden, 3642 Westridge Ct., Traverse City
- Roehler Solutions, Yvonne Roehler, 8192 Cedar Run Road., Traverse City
- Kelly Jean Jones Photography, Kelly Jones, 1123 Manitou Dr. Apt. 508, Traverse City
- Kewadin Honey Farm, Kelly Dillon, 7315 Hawley Road., Williamsburg
- A&J Cleaning, Albert Patrick III And Jill Eggers, 656 Hastings St., Traverse City
- Jody’s Services, Jody Wilson, 236 E. Eighth St. Apt. C, Traverse City
- Jewelry Box and Toy Box, Irshad Sumbal, 3200 South Airport Road. West, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 11/05/2021
- From staff reports
