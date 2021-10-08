- T’s Stitches of Love, Tammara Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez, 7195 Hall Creek Road, Interlochen
- Alternative Accounting and Leasing, Dustin Williams, 3295 English Woods Drive, Traverse City
- Kennedy’s Beauty Bar, Kennedy Eichstadt, 710 Centre St., Traverse City
- JB Woodcraft, Jeffrey Baase and Anne Baase, 16 Highview Road, Traverse City
- Sanctuary, Christianne Minervini, 800 Cottageview Drive, Suite 50, Traverse City
- Tile by Ron, Ronald Howard, 5461 M-72 Northwest, Williamsburg
- Sarah Mahn Beauty, Sarah Mahn, 901 W. Front St., Studio #4, Traverse City
- Furry Godmother, Sara Smith, 4968 W. Red Oaks Drive, Traverse City
- Petal Pushers Greenhouse, Colleen Ankerson, 6277 Herkner Road, Traverse City
- Leo Dental Services, Dustin Smith, 3372 Scenic Hills Drive, Williamsburg
- Slade’s Flooring, Jordan Slade, 112 E. Front St., Fife Lake
- PRB Construction, Paul Bonczyk, 4191 Geranium Lane, Traverse City
- Integrity Guide Services, Brandon Mattarella, 905 W. Forestlane Drive, Traverse City
- Significant Strikes Boxing & MMA, Christopher Franks and Allison Korson, 1729 N. Keystone Road, Traverse City
- Rauth Photographic, Glen Rauth, 323 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- HD Shutterwinks Photography, Helen Denoyer, 1775 Pinewood Ave., Traverse City
- Northern Needles, BJ Harmon, 3922 Cherry Hills Place, Traverse City
- Winds of Inspiration, Helena Kalchik, P.O. Box 39, Fife Lake
- Lilliputian Puppet Theatre, Christopher Melkid, 223 W. 11th St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 10/8/21
Mark Urban
Business writer
