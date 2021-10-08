  • T’s Stitches of Love, Tammara Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez, 7195 Hall Creek Road, Interlochen
  • Alternative Accounting and Leasing, Dustin Williams, 3295 English Woods Drive, Traverse City
  • Kennedy’s Beauty Bar, Kennedy Eichstadt, 710 Centre St., Traverse City
  • JB Woodcraft, Jeffrey Baase and Anne Baase, 16 Highview Road, Traverse City
  • Sanctuary, Christianne Minervini, 800 Cottageview Drive, Suite 50, Traverse City
  • Tile by Ron, Ronald Howard, 5461 M-72 Northwest, Williamsburg
  • Sarah Mahn Beauty, Sarah Mahn, 901 W. Front St., Studio #4, Traverse City
  • Furry Godmother, Sara Smith, 4968 W. Red Oaks Drive, Traverse City
  • Petal Pushers Greenhouse, Colleen Ankerson, 6277 Herkner Road, Traverse City
  • Leo Dental Services, Dustin Smith, 3372 Scenic Hills Drive, Williamsburg
  • Slade’s Flooring, Jordan Slade, 112 E. Front St., Fife Lake
  • PRB Construction, Paul Bonczyk, 4191 Geranium Lane, Traverse City
  • Integrity Guide Services, Brandon Mattarella, 905 W. Forestlane Drive, Traverse City
  • Significant Strikes Boxing & MMA, Christopher Franks and Allison Korson, 1729 N. Keystone Road, Traverse City
  • Rauth Photographic, Glen Rauth, 323 W. 11th St., Traverse City
  • HD Shutterwinks Photography, Helen Denoyer, 1775 Pinewood Ave., Traverse City
  • Northern Needles, BJ Harmon, 3922 Cherry Hills Place, Traverse City
  • Winds of Inspiration, Helena Kalchik, P.O. Box 39, Fife Lake
  • Lilliputian Puppet Theatre, Christopher Melkid, 223 W. 11th St., Traverse City

