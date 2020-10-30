- Properties of the North Grand Traverse, Joel Beckham and Lesley Valentine, 1238 S. Garfield Ave., Suite D, Traverse City
- RCP Recycle, Raymond Philo, 9745 Fourth St., Interlochen
- JC Concrete, James Clay, 1223 Blair Townhall Road, Kingsley
- Reimagined Rocks, Jeffrey Terrell, 3325 Holiday View Drive, Traverse City
- Merrifield Events, Kali Merrifield, 828 Centre St., Unit #2, Traverse City
- Nature Pauses, Mary Fournier, 10377 Vans Lane, Fife Lake
- KP Art Designs, Kathie Piper, 3026 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
- Kitchen Cutlery & More, Keith Bowman, 2818 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
- Great Lay Flooring, David Hall, 405 N. Brownson Ave., Kingsley
- CMS LEED AP BD+C, Charles Stallman, 2566 Thistledew Drive, Traverse City
- Amy Office Pro, Amy Kwasky, 3840 Delta Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 10/30/2020
