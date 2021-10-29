  • Ridge Point Construction, John Zenner, 6052 Clark Road, Kingsley
  • Weldon Service’s, Clint Weldon, 611 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Matts Custom Painting, Matthew Liebrecht, 884 Boon St., Traverse City
  • Gingerkakes, Jill Marlin, 508 N. Boyd St., Fife Lake
  • PSC, Mike Meindertsma, 1001 Huron Hills Drive, Traverse City
  • Odawa Country Taxicab, Steven Schwander, 873 Indian Trail Blvd., Traverse City
  • Hayden Holding, Maurice Hayden and Jacqueline Hayden, 5500 Zue Road, Buckley
  • CLF Powerwashing Solutions, Justin Fine-Nafsu, 2150 Jonathan Lane, Kingsley
  • Clear Coast, Margaret Drury, 1210 Anderson Road, Traverse City
  • Affordable Painting, Leah Thurman and Rene Genereaux, 437 Second St., Traverse City
  • Hanna & Grey, Jane Goodman-Garrett and Shannon Schmidt, 10295 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Pieces of Heaven, Bonnie King and William King, 448 Pleasant Valley Road, Kingsley
  • Paydirt Marketing Systems, Brian Flohe, 9881 E. Cherrybend Road, Traverse City
  • Instant Response Marketing, Brian Flohe, 9881 E. Cherrybend Road, Traverse City
  • Remidi Music, Robert James, 8381 Timbers Trail, Traverse City
  • Shanley’s General Contracting, Kevin Shanley, 2294 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you