- Ridge Point Construction, John Zenner, 6052 Clark Road, Kingsley
- Weldon Service’s, Clint Weldon, 611 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Matts Custom Painting, Matthew Liebrecht, 884 Boon St., Traverse City
- Gingerkakes, Jill Marlin, 508 N. Boyd St., Fife Lake
- PSC, Mike Meindertsma, 1001 Huron Hills Drive, Traverse City
- Odawa Country Taxicab, Steven Schwander, 873 Indian Trail Blvd., Traverse City
- Hayden Holding, Maurice Hayden and Jacqueline Hayden, 5500 Zue Road, Buckley
- CLF Powerwashing Solutions, Justin Fine-Nafsu, 2150 Jonathan Lane, Kingsley
- Clear Coast, Margaret Drury, 1210 Anderson Road, Traverse City
- Affordable Painting, Leah Thurman and Rene Genereaux, 437 Second St., Traverse City
- Hanna & Grey, Jane Goodman-Garrett and Shannon Schmidt, 10295 Center Road, Traverse City
- Pieces of Heaven, Bonnie King and William King, 448 Pleasant Valley Road, Kingsley
- Paydirt Marketing Systems, Brian Flohe, 9881 E. Cherrybend Road, Traverse City
- Instant Response Marketing, Brian Flohe, 9881 E. Cherrybend Road, Traverse City
- Remidi Music, Robert James, 8381 Timbers Trail, Traverse City
- Shanley’s General Contracting, Kevin Shanley, 2294 Woodcock Lane, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 10/29/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
