- The Country Crow, Mary Gallagher, 2281 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
- Henderson Building Solutions, Thomas Henderson, 1381 Keystone Road, Apt. #2, Traverse City
- Galloping Gutters, John Kessel and Laura Smith, 626 S. Rusch Road, Traverse City
- Hillside Apartments, Chris Frank, 4100 Wyatt Road, Traverse City
- Capella Vineyards, James Kermit Campbell, 2721 Nelson Road, Traverse City
- RDC Construction, Richard Chapelo, 1394 Alexander Drive, Traverse City
- Michigan Rocks! By Terri, Theresa Mattarella, 3601 Bluff Ridge Road, Traverse City
- Riverside Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Frye, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Northern Alabama Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Frye, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Southern Alabama Physicians, LLP, Dr. Michael Frye and Dr. David Schillinger, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Hearthside, Michael Godmar, 1700 Forest Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Critter Sitters, Ellen Martin and David Martin, 8743 Sky Lane, Traverse City
- Southeast Arkansas Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Southeast Arkansas Hospitalists, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- West Virginia Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Joybite, Melissa Fernholz, 4261 Ramblewood Drive, Traverse City
- CKS Premiums, Cody Sheehan, 1381 Keystone Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 10/23/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
