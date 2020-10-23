  • The Country Crow, Mary Gallagher, 2281 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
  • Henderson Building Solutions, Thomas Henderson, 1381 Keystone Road, Apt. #2, Traverse City
  • Galloping Gutters, John Kessel and Laura Smith, 626 S. Rusch Road, Traverse City
  • Hillside Apartments, Chris Frank, 4100 Wyatt Road, Traverse City
  • Capella Vineyards, James Kermit Campbell, 2721 Nelson Road, Traverse City
  • RDC Construction, Richard Chapelo, 1394 Alexander Drive, Traverse City
  • Michigan Rocks! By Terri, Theresa Mattarella, 3601 Bluff Ridge Road, Traverse City
  • Riverside Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Frye, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Northern Alabama Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Frye, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Southern Alabama Physicians, LLP, Dr. Michael Frye and Dr. David Schillinger, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Hearthside, Michael Godmar, 1700 Forest Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Critter Sitters, Ellen Martin and David Martin, 8743 Sky Lane, Traverse City
  • Southeast Arkansas Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Southeast Arkansas Hospitalists, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Jonathan Reed, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • West Virginia Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. David Schillinger and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Joybite, Melissa Fernholz, 4261 Ramblewood Drive, Traverse City
  • CKS Premiums, Cody Sheehan, 1381 Keystone Drive, Traverse City

