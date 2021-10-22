  • Restoration, Molly Shumsky, 1222 Veterans Drive, Suite F, Traverse City
  • Cedar Valley Custom, Joseph Messing, 7191 Cedar Run Road, Traverse City
  • Gary’s Services, Gary Schroeder, 939 Ave. D, Traverse City
  • Ace Window Cleaning, Karl Rylands, 1732 Carlisle Farms Drive, Traverse City
  • Traverse Vintage Audio, Douglas Sheckler, 681 W. Orchard Drive, Traverse City
  • In the Woods Fiber Creations, Kathleen Bieri, 6085 Zue Road, Buckley
  • West Shore Custom Homes, Richard Socks, 5427 Lone Beech Drive, Traverse City
  • SAS Cards, Samuel Stevenson, 2632 Crossing Circle, #1020, Traverse City
  • Debra G’s Designs, Debra Gibeson, 5292 Voice Road, Kingsley
  • Oviatt House Bed and Breakfast, Frances Bluhm, 244 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • On Demand Cleaning, Hannah Yoder, 6375 E. Hoxie Road, Cedar

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you