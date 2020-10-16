- Kolarik Family Partnership-Paesano’s Pizza, Morris Kolarik Asset Trust, Dorothy Kolarik Asset Trust, Kathryn Weber, Robert Kolarik, Thomas Kolarik, Mary Zelinski and Susan Parks, 447 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Pit Bull Tree Trimming, Michael Lambert, 3070 Walton Road, Kingsley
- Porchside Vineyard, David Lienau and Jane Lienau, 2888 Phelps Road, Traverse City
- Picture Perfect Asphalt Restoration, Jason Schaub and Kimberly Schaub, 9790 S. M-37, Buckley
- Porchside Farm, David Lienau and Jane Lienau, 2888 Phelps Road, Traverse City
- DSM Flooring Installation, Matthew Ohlendorf and David Montgomery, 1883 Cottontail Drive, Traverse City
- Chaddock Construction, Perry Chaddock, 10967 Edward George Lane, Traverse City
- Colleen P. Shannon Design, Colleen Shannon, 527 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Morrisey Custom Stone, Jacob Morrisey, 4541 Primrose Lane, Traverse City
- Colleen P. Shannon Architecture & Design, Colleen Shannon, 527 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Wood’s Estore, Robert Doty, 1028 Carver St., Traverse City
assumed names
Assumed Names: 10/16/2020
