- Grand Traverse City, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Enterprise Center, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Traverse City Enterprise Center, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road., Traverse City
- Grand Traverse City Ranch, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Up Front, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Oliver’s Saddle & Tack Services, Suzanne Oliver, 4687 Walton Road, Kingsley
- Ashleigh Rose and Associates, Cheryl Bottorff, 11417 Riley Road, P.O. Box 194, Interlochen
- Quantilever Financials, Marissa Vandenberg, 4190 Holiday Road, Traverse City
- Dr. William Sisco Clinical Psychologist, Willam Sisco, 830 Cottageview Drive, Unit 103, Traverse City
- Northwest Marketing Group, Thomas McIntyre, 3442 Emily Lane, Traverse City
- Ask Painting, Anthony Kida, 4092 Vance Road, Traverse City
- Gypsy Rose Flea, Stephanie Scheiern, 7529 Peaceful Valley Road, Williamsburg
- Darrow Construction, Tyler Darrow, 7145 Sullivan Road, Grawn
- TCCodes, Keith Kelly, 1387 E. River Road, Traverse City
- TCCyber, Keith Kelly, 1387 E. River Road, Traverse City
- I Thee Wed, Debora Jones, 6705 Clark Road, Kingsley
- Rands Building Concepts, Viki Rankin and Cody Rankin, 8240 Federal Road, Howard City
- Penney Solutions, Kristie Penney, 14365 Bluff Road, Traverse City
- Fill My Lens, William Streadwick, 1522 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- UpNorth Music, Lawrence Probes and Donna Probes, 385 North St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 10/15/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
