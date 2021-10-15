  • Grand Traverse City, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Enterprise Center, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
  • Traverse City Enterprise Center, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road., Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse City Ranch, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
  • Up Front, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
  • Oliver’s Saddle & Tack Services, Suzanne Oliver, 4687 Walton Road, Kingsley
  • Ashleigh Rose and Associates, Cheryl Bottorff, 11417 Riley Road, P.O. Box 194, Interlochen
  • Quantilever Financials, Marissa Vandenberg, 4190 Holiday Road, Traverse City
  • Dr. William Sisco Clinical Psychologist, Willam Sisco, 830 Cottageview Drive, Unit 103, Traverse City
  • Northwest Marketing Group, Thomas McIntyre, 3442 Emily Lane, Traverse City
  • Ask Painting, Anthony Kida, 4092 Vance Road, Traverse City
  • Gypsy Rose Flea, Stephanie Scheiern, 7529 Peaceful Valley Road, Williamsburg
  • Darrow Construction, Tyler Darrow, 7145 Sullivan Road, Grawn
  • TCCodes, Keith Kelly, 1387 E. River Road, Traverse City
  • TCCyber, Keith Kelly, 1387 E. River Road, Traverse City
  • I Thee Wed, Debora Jones, 6705 Clark Road, Kingsley
  • Rands Building Concepts, Viki Rankin and Cody Rankin, 8240 Federal Road, Howard City
  • Penney Solutions, Kristie Penney, 14365 Bluff Road, Traverse City
  • Fill My Lens, William Streadwick, 1522 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • UpNorth Music, Lawrence Probes and Donna Probes, 385 North St., Traverse City

