- Amy Jo’s Folk Art Studio, Amy Dayton, 6995 Center Road, Traverse City
- Gray’s Custom Renovations, William LaParr, 888 Glenview Lane, Traverse City
- Faith & Co. Hair Studio, Faith McGinley, 1142 E. Eighth St., Suite 10, Traverse City
- Quarried Creations, Brandon Nico, 6943 Elk Lake Road, Williamsburg
- Simply Healthful Nutrition and Health Coaching, Leah Doriot, 7146 Open Meadow Lane, Traverse City
- J & J Service, John Babrick, 105 Boughey St., Traverse City
- Food Arabia US, Golam Rabbani, 3200 S. Airport Road W., Traverse City
- Riverrun Kennel, Cathy Winkler, 1580 Sarns Road, Traverse City
- Joyful Cleaning & Services, Irene Joy, 2660 Boardman Lake Drive, Apartment 204, Traverse City
- Up North Outdoors, Dominic Thompson, 127 Potter Road West, Traverse City
- A Brush Ahead, Dennis Lea, 10763 White Pine Road, Interlochen
- All Day Cleaning Service, William Dunn, 1822 E. Brentwood St., Grawn
- Shop Emily Rae, Emily Walker, 5875 Knight Road, Kingsley
Assumed Names: 10/09/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
Articles
- Grand Traverse County health officials name downtown Traverse City exposure site
- More possible COVID-19 exposure sites announced in Traverse City, Cadillac
- FBI removes boxes, computers from Traverse City condo
- MSP: Body found in Antrim County ditch, 'foul play' suspected
- No year resolution: Community still in the dark 1 year after Ann Cardon's controversial exit
- UPDATE: Investigation reveals accusations of plans to execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Knowing its place: Diamond-shaped railroad crossing fueled region’s development
- MSP: Arrest made in 'foul play' death of missing Gaylord man
- MSP: Traverse City man arrested, charged with felony after drunk driving stop
- Stalled housing finally gets tax credit
