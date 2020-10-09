  • Amy Jo’s Folk Art Studio, Amy Dayton, 6995 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Gray’s Custom Renovations, William LaParr, 888 Glenview Lane, Traverse City
  • Faith & Co. Hair Studio, Faith McGinley, 1142 E. Eighth St., Suite 10, Traverse City
  • Quarried Creations, Brandon Nico, 6943 Elk Lake Road, Williamsburg
  • Simply Healthful Nutrition and Health Coaching, Leah Doriot, 7146 Open Meadow Lane, Traverse City
  • J & J Service, John Babrick, 105 Boughey St., Traverse City
  • Food Arabia US, Golam Rabbani, 3200 S. Airport Road W., Traverse City
  • Riverrun Kennel, Cathy Winkler, 1580 Sarns Road, Traverse City
  • Joyful Cleaning & Services, Irene Joy, 2660 Boardman Lake Drive, Apartment 204, Traverse City
  • Up North Outdoors, Dominic Thompson, 127 Potter Road West, Traverse City
  • A Brush Ahead, Dennis Lea, 10763 White Pine Road, Interlochen
  • All Day Cleaning Service, William Dunn, 1822 E. Brentwood St., Grawn
  • Shop Emily Rae, Emily Walker, 5875 Knight Road, Kingsley

