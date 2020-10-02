From Staff Reports
- Jesco, John Schaub, 3619 Northbriar, Traverse City
- Corbett Communications Company, William Corbett, 1405 Randolph St., Traverse City
- PMS Cleaning, Rosemarie Stewart, 6166 London Drive, Traverse City
- Fisher Framing, Darick Fisher, 1103 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Dianna Forton at Inspire Salon, Dianna Forton, 2506 Crossing Circle, Traverse City
- Mississippi Physicians LLP, Christopher Lipsmeyer and Michael Frye, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Northwest Hospitalist Physicians LLP, Christopher Lipsmeyer and Michael Pirkle, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Foxcraft Home and Office, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
- Pink Diamond Boutique, Nikole McGregor and Shannon Griffis, 4381 S. Curry Drive, Traverse City
- Leo Ocanas Farm, Carmelita Ocanas and Leo Ocanas, 14998 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Livermore Builders, JD Livermore III, 4314 Hillcrest Drive, Traverse City
- Pristine Lawn and Landscapes, Michael Sixbey, 4924 Luanne Lane, Traverse City
- Green’s Handyman Service, Leon Green III, 5700 Sparling Road, Kingsley
