- Bri’s Cleaning Services, Brianna Blough, 8225 Sir Lancelots Drive, Kingsley
- M & M Services, Mellie Williams and Michael Williams, 6499 Bellflower Trail, Traverse City
- Acme Dentistry, Dr. Dennis Spillane and Dr. Shawn Spillane, 4480 Mount Hope Road, Williamsburg
- Bay Supply Flag and Banner, Charles Benson, 520 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
- Dan’s Custom Painting
- & Wallpaper, Daniel Kaley,
- 6646 Cherry Wood Drive,
- Kingsley
- Bay-45, Charles Benson, 520 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
- Buchan Painting, Mari Buchan, 1551 Geraldton Place, Traverse City
- Great Northern Enterprises, Greg Landsfeld, 1089 Manitou Drive, Apartment #303, Traverse City
- Twin Oaks Maintenance, Michael Murphy, 1970 Sparrow Drive, Traverse City
- Mountain Man Construction, Kris Crosby II, 3113 Tibbets Drive, Traverse City
- Old Mission Gazette, Jane Boursaw, 12875 Bluff Road, Traverse City
- Old Mission Publications, Jane Boursaw, 12875 Bluff Road, Traverse City
- Olds Drywall, Randy
- Olds, 10721 Karlin Road,
- Buckley
