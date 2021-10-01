From Staff Reports

  • Bri’s Cleaning Services, Brianna Blough, 8225 Sir Lancelots Drive, Kingsley
  • M & M Services, Mellie Williams and Michael Williams, 6499 Bellflower Trail, Traverse City
  • Acme Dentistry, Dr. Dennis Spillane and Dr. Shawn Spillane, 4480 Mount Hope Road, Williamsburg
  • Bay Supply Flag and Banner, Charles Benson, 520 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
  • Dan’s Custom Painting
  • & Wallpaper, Daniel Kaley,
  • 6646 Cherry Wood Drive,
  • Kingsley
  • Bay-45, Charles Benson, 520 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
  • Buchan Painting, Mari Buchan, 1551 Geraldton Place, Traverse City
  • Great Northern Enterprises, Greg Landsfeld, 1089 Manitou Drive, Apartment #303, Traverse City
  • Twin Oaks Maintenance, Michael Murphy, 1970 Sparrow Drive, Traverse City
  • Mountain Man Construction, Kris Crosby II, 3113 Tibbets Drive, Traverse City
  • Old Mission Gazette, Jane Boursaw, 12875 Bluff Road, Traverse City
  • Old Mission Publications, Jane Boursaw, 12875 Bluff Road, Traverse City
  • Olds Drywall, Randy
  • Olds, 10721 Karlin Road,
  • Buckley

