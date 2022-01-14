- Richards Ready to Grow, Keith Richards, 4388 Jackson Creek Drive, Kingsley
- Valesano Construction, Michael Valesano, 103 McKinley Road, Traverse City
- Helping Hands Services, Leslie Emery, 123 Front St., Fife Lake
- Fowler Interiors, Ishkwada Fowler, 2179 Laura Drive, Traverse City
- Total Attention, Jeffrey Cheever, 533 S. Long Lake Road, P.O. Box 5413, Traverse City
- Island View Vineyard, Werner Kuehnis, 12467 Center Road, Traverse City
- Milestone Woodworking & Products, Jesse Laven, 3134 Three Mile Road North, Traverse City
- Honeypot Pickups, David Mclean, 4570 Greilick Road, Traverse City
- Starlove Beauty, Selena Perez, 5460 Mobile Trail West, Traverse City
- Dave’s Snowplowing Service, Dave Clark, 4461 Buttercup Lane, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 1/14/22
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- South Boardman medical office closes after DEA search warrant
- Pediatricians warn about road ahead for students, community
- Older people in Leelanau, GTC first to vaccinate, first to lose protection
- Major intersections sites of crashes
- Star power: Deneweth tournament keeps growing
- TCAPS trustees debate Moon Mohr’s social media
- Creative Kingsley: Four women-owned businesses operate in 2,000 square feet
- TCAPS reinstates mask mandate, keeps secondary students virtual through Friday
- Vaccine Mandate Challenges Leave Employers Waiting for Judicial Shoe to Drop
- New in Town: Flying to a winter wonderland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.