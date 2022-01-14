  • Richards Ready to Grow, Keith Richards, 4388 Jackson Creek Drive, Kingsley
  • Valesano Construction, Michael Valesano, 103 McKinley Road, Traverse City
  • Helping Hands Services, Leslie Emery, 123 Front St., Fife Lake
  • Fowler Interiors, Ishkwada Fowler, 2179 Laura Drive, Traverse City
  • Total Attention, Jeffrey Cheever, 533 S. Long Lake Road, P.O. Box 5413, Traverse City
  • Island View Vineyard, Werner Kuehnis, 12467 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Milestone Woodworking & Products, Jesse Laven, 3134 Three Mile Road North, Traverse City
  • Honeypot Pickups, David Mclean, 4570 Greilick Road, Traverse City
  • Starlove Beauty, Selena Perez, 5460 Mobile Trail West, Traverse City
  • Dave’s Snowplowing Service, Dave Clark, 4461 Buttercup Lane, Traverse City

