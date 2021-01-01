From Staff Reports
- Big Sky Farms, Montana Bevier, 5402 Sparling Road, Kingsley
- Red Tail Joinery, James Manley, 3632 N. Spider Lake Road, Traverse City
- Lines of Life, Linda Redli, 2730 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
- Williams Outsourcing Worldwide, Elizabeth Williams, 1315 Wayne St., Traverse City
- TC Law, Craig Elhart, 329 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Growing Senses Publications, Jane Sheffer, 5842 Cranbrook Trail, Traverse City
- Illinois Hospitalists, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Kenneth Heinrich, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- North Indiana Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Wow, Elizabeth Williams, 1315 Wayne St., Traverse City
- Blue Daisy Shoppe, Melodie Middaugh, 9822 Hannah Road, Kingsley
- Night Moves Social Dance, Nancy Kiogima, 1958 N. South Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- EZ B Clean, Breahna Bell, 1776 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
