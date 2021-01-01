From Staff Reports

  • Big Sky Farms, Montana Bevier, 5402 Sparling Road, Kingsley
  • Red Tail Joinery, James Manley, 3632 N. Spider Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Lines of Life, Linda Redli, 2730 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
  • Williams Outsourcing Worldwide, Elizabeth Williams, 1315 Wayne St., Traverse City
  • TC Law, Craig Elhart, 329 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Growing Senses Publications, Jane Sheffer, 5842 Cranbrook Trail, Traverse City
  • Illinois Hospitalists, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Kenneth Heinrich, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • North Indiana Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Wow, Elizabeth Williams, 1315 Wayne St., Traverse City
  • Blue Daisy Shoppe, Melodie Middaugh, 9822 Hannah Road, Kingsley
  • Night Moves Social Dance, Nancy Kiogima, 1958 N. South Long Lake Road, Traverse City
  • EZ B Clean, Breahna Bell, 1776 Sawyer Road, Traverse City

