  • Piper’s Place Adult Foster Care, Valerie Freeman, 3116 Sunset Lane, Traverse City
  • Sister Cindy’s Tamales, Cindy Milock, 411 S. Oak St., Traverse City
  • DK Mobility, Dillon Kelley, 862 Floresta St., Traverse City
  • Sunshine Cleaning, Juanita O’Brien, 2000 Greenwich Lane, Traverse City
  • Mr. Quick Pick Traverse City, Thomas Poehlman, 1225 Clinch St., Traverse City
  • Dutch-Co Enterprises, Aliscia Ehlers, 1198 Farmington Drive, Traverse City
  • A Monumental Task, John Kelley, 121 N. Boyd St., Fife Lake
  • Up With the North, Stacy Allen, 3789 Fieldcrest Lane, Traverse City
  • Neon Painting & Drywall, Anthony Kowalewski, 10844 Sweet Lilac Lane, Interlochen
  • Success Landscaping, Warren Schaub, 2205 Kewaunee Court, Traverse City
  • Great Lakes Diver, Christopher Roxburgh, 3110 Horseshoe Drive, Traverse City
  • IDS, Anthony Garn, 8786 Cedar Run Road, Traverse City