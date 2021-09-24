  • Mcdougall Investments, Travis Mcdougall, 5729 Garfield Rd., Kingsley
  • Genesee Valley Petroleum, Peter Zirnhelt, 1613 Outer Drive West, Traverse City
  • Sobbry Services, Bonnie Sobbry, 205 Sixth St., Traverse City
  • Stuff It Upholstery, Robert Sprague, 65 West South Airport Rd., Traverse City
  • Designs By Stein, Cynthia Stein, 4949 Vance Rd., Traverse City
  • Solas Nouna, Jamie Dunlop, 4353 N. Ironwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Wooden Bowls By Michael. Michael Mumford, 4446 Paper Birch Lane, Traverse City
  • Bike Lab, Christopher Remy, 1705 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
  • Upnorth DJs, Chris Remy, 1705 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
  • Hair It Is, Bonnie Young, 1126 Sharkey Rd., Traverse City
  • Energy Channeler, Joanne Fletcher, 9955 Blackman Rd., Kingsley
  • Natural Northern Fence, Paul Graber Iii, 9468 Kingsfield Drive, Kingsley
  • 5th Gear Band, Andre Kuschell, 4029 Hearthside Drive, Traverse City
  • TRD’s Roof, Dayvon Johnson, 187 Eden St., Apartment #4, Kingsley
  • T.K.’S Roof, Titus Kida, 3639 Matador West, Apartment #45, Traverse City
  • Dan Tholen Statistical Consulting, Daniel Tholen, 823 Webster St., Traverse City
  • Midwest Hospitalist Physicians Llp, Christopher Lipsmeyer MD and Michael Pirkle MD, 4075 10850 East Traverse Hwy., Traverse City
  • J.T.’S Handman Service, Jeffery Topous, 3961 Dogwood Drive, Traverse City

