- Mcdougall Investments, Travis Mcdougall, 5729 Garfield Rd., Kingsley
- Genesee Valley Petroleum, Peter Zirnhelt, 1613 Outer Drive West, Traverse City
- Sobbry Services, Bonnie Sobbry, 205 Sixth St., Traverse City
- Stuff It Upholstery, Robert Sprague, 65 West South Airport Rd., Traverse City
- Designs By Stein, Cynthia Stein, 4949 Vance Rd., Traverse City
- Solas Nouna, Jamie Dunlop, 4353 N. Ironwood Drive, Traverse City
- Wooden Bowls By Michael. Michael Mumford, 4446 Paper Birch Lane, Traverse City
- Bike Lab, Christopher Remy, 1705 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
- Upnorth DJs, Chris Remy, 1705 Woodward Ave., Traverse City
- Hair It Is, Bonnie Young, 1126 Sharkey Rd., Traverse City
- Energy Channeler, Joanne Fletcher, 9955 Blackman Rd., Kingsley
- Natural Northern Fence, Paul Graber Iii, 9468 Kingsfield Drive, Kingsley
- 5th Gear Band, Andre Kuschell, 4029 Hearthside Drive, Traverse City
- TRD’s Roof, Dayvon Johnson, 187 Eden St., Apartment #4, Kingsley
- T.K.’S Roof, Titus Kida, 3639 Matador West, Apartment #45, Traverse City
- Dan Tholen Statistical Consulting, Daniel Tholen, 823 Webster St., Traverse City
- Midwest Hospitalist Physicians Llp, Christopher Lipsmeyer MD and Michael Pirkle MD, 4075 10850 East Traverse Hwy., Traverse City
- J.T.’S Handman Service, Jeffery Topous, 3961 Dogwood Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/24/2021
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
