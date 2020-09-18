- Preferred Services, Theodore Grusoski, 5073 Goodrick Road, Traverse City
- Tekton Builders, Nickolas Bowen, 2663 Hammond Highlands Drive, Traverse City
- Superior Stone Tile, Karl Stegmeyer and Paula Stegmeyer, 1177 Rennie Lake Road, Traverse City
- Kindaire Way, C. Brad Lundy and Janice Lundy, 415 Boughey St., Traverse City
- AAFA Service, Paul Draper, 873 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Photo Finish Painting, Alexander Everhart, 3230 Plainfield Court, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/18/2020
