Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.