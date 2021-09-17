- Square Feet, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Square Feet Brokers, Michael Stimac, 3442 Zimmerman Road, Traverse City
- Krapohl Design, Kaye Krapohl, 333 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Julden, Dieter Froelich, 938 Avenue E, Traverse City
- Virtual Administrative Support Services, Kathie Piper, 3026 Silver Farms Lane, Traverse City
- Cedar Valley Floral, Nicholle Trubiroha, 11870 Cedar Run Road, Traverse City
- HDmuse, Darren Shroeger, 6129 Boone Road, Traverse City
- Karen’s Cleaning, Karen Thornton, 3739 East Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Boardman Valley Residential and Commercial Cleaning, Marcella Smith, 6740 Brown Bridge Road, Traverse City
- Valued Arbitrage, Nestorio Cooper, Jr., 10670 Marsh Road, Fife Lake
- Fine Arts and Crafts by Katherine, Katherine Sargent, 3351 Tibbets Drive, Traverse City
- Turn2Media, Kevin Ramoie, 3435 Beitner Road, Traverse City
- Antoine Services, Aaron Antoine, 7914 South Outer Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/17/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Workers who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic continue to feel fallout from UIA problems
- Lack of labor leads to difficult decisions
- TC's manager fires treasurer
- Michigan wildlife officials follow bear across mitten, sightings in Traverse City resume
- GT Prosecutor authorizes charges against two men in connection with the attack on RE reporter
- Ironman takes over Frankfort with two Wisconsinites winning titles
- Doctors, families beg for universal masking in schools to protect the medically vulnerable from COVID-19
- Traverse City Central, West football leaving Big North to join Saginaw Valley League
- 3-0 TC West powers past Cadillac, but not without some controversy
- Nathan Payne: Meeting the milestone of becoming an embarrassment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.