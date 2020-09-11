- Malik Custom Cabinets, Jan Malik, 9460 Karlin Road, Buckley
- Clapped Out Customs, Johnathan White, 809 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Love Hair of Norport, Shannon Wilson, 914 Larkspur Drive, Traverse City
- EBI Cranes, Trevor Klaasen, 1304 Wayne St., Traverse City
- Studio Blu, Megan Steinebach, 723 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Dave’s At Your Service Cleaning, David Barr, 517 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Wayne Strang Tile & Stone, Wayne Strang, 8673 Rahe Road, Kingsley
- Bill Darrow Builders, Bill Darrow, 7145 Sullivan Road, Grawn
- Morgan Tolle Carpentry, Morgan Tolle, 3801 Hill Valley Drive, Traverse City
- Isaac’s Commercial Services, Isaac Phillips, 2247 Summerfield Lane, Traverse City
- Kevin Paul Kelly & Associates, Kevin Kelly, 2226 S. Airport Road, Suite C, Traverse City
- Traverse City Valley Farms, Paul Ellul and Marcia Ellul, 765 Williams Road, Traverse City
- Gibson Integrity, Kevin Cleary, Jr., 5289 Harris Road, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/11/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Local sunken boat makes internet splash in viral photo; boat to be salvaged soon
- Food in Brief: 09/05/2020
- Reith-Reilly gets Hammond Road contract
- Cleanup for downtown TC property coming
- Torch Lake blues turn brown; Torch Lake Protection Alliance seeks water chemistry, brown algae analysis
- MDOT to widen Division Street
- Health officials announce two more COVID-19 public exposure sites in Traverse City, Manistee
- Three deaths, nearly 70 cases this week up north; health officer says August 'absolute busiest yet'
- Pension Tension: State retirement system a mixed bag for educators, school districts
- FishPass prompts legal question
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Local sunken boat makes internet splash in viral photo; boat to be salvaged soon
- Food in Brief: 09/05/2020
- Reith-Reilly gets Hammond Road contract
- Cleanup for downtown TC property coming
- Torch Lake blues turn brown; Torch Lake Protection Alliance seeks water chemistry, brown algae analysis
- MDOT to widen Division Street
- Health officials announce two more COVID-19 public exposure sites in Traverse City, Manistee
- Three deaths, nearly 70 cases this week up north; health officer says August 'absolute busiest yet'
- Pension Tension: State retirement system a mixed bag for educators, school districts
- FishPass prompts legal question
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.